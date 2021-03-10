Advertisement

Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney

DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51
Boston College at Duke Basketball
(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days, but Duke (12-11) likely must win out to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Jordan Goldwire closed the first half with a 3-pointer, and he made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, capping an 11-2 run, to give Duke a 22-point lead with 12:31 remaining.

Boston College did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1%.

