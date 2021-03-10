Missing Craven County kids found safe

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two kids missing for several hours in Craven County have been found and are safe.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the kids, a brother and sister ages ten and twelve, were last seen in the area of the 6600 block of Highway 55 in Cove City on their bikes.

Crews from the sheriff’s office and other agencies searched for hours before finding the two in a wooded area behind the home.

The sheriff says the kids were not injured.

