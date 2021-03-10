Craven Community College celebrates new law enforcement training simulator

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -There’s a nationwide push for police reform and education and one community college here in the east is offering existing officers better education with new equipment.

Officers here in the east can now train in virtual situations that replicate modern day calls.

“This is going to give them an opportunity to make that mistake and learn from it here. So, therefore, that mistake is not made again in real life,” said Craven Community College’s Law Enforcement Training Coordinator, Mickey Tillman.

The college cut the ribbon Tuesday introducing their new state-of-the-art simulator where officers are surrounded by 360 degrees of virtual reality with hundreds of scenarios.

“These scenarios can sort of sharpen the officer’s attention and educate them in different ways to handle situations,” Tillman said.

This technology is used for continuing education for both rookies and experienced officers.

“We are striving to bring the latest technology, the best training that we can and provide it to our area law enforcement,” he said.

A number of groups including CarolinaEast and the City of New Bern helped fund this new technology.

“Everybody worked together because they believed in this project, they believed in how it would impact our community and make us all a better community,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College’s Director of Communications.

Any law enforcement agency can contact the college to schedule training.

“We can work with them to create a curriculum or find something that already exists so that we can offer that here for them,” Ramey said.

