Contaminated bird feeders could be killing some birds

A pair of American Goldfinches (Cardualis tristis) hang upside-down in Annandale, Va., Friday,...
A pair of American Goldfinches (Cardualis tristis) hang upside-down in Annandale, Va., Friday, July 8, 2007, as they feed on thistle seeds from a bird feeder. The feeder is designed to keep other birds that can't hang upside-down to eat elsewhere. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)(Ron Edmonds | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that a “concerning number” of goldfinches and pine siskins may have died after being infected with salmonella from bird feeders.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that state officials warned that salmonella is often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders.

The group Carolina Waterfowl Rescue added that the disease is typically transmitted “through food or water contaminated with feces.”

The state is urging residents with bird feeders to clean them using a bleach solution. But if residents suspect salmonella, they should take the bird feeder down for two to three weeks.

