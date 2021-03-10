Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument

CHICOD, N.C. (WITN) - A month ago, Pitt County Commissioners made the decision to donate the Confederate statue that sat on the Pitt County Courthouse lawn since 1914, so it can be relocated to private property in Chicod.

Now, some residents in Chicod aren’t happy with the possible Confederate addition to their area.

But the private property owner says this isn’t about division, he said he is preserving history.

Ephraim Smith is a former Pitt County Commissioner and the owner of the property where the monument is set to be relocated.

He said the monument shouldn’t have been taken down in the first place.

“It’s a part of history. It’s probably not a part of history that we all will appreciate but it is a part of the history of the South and the North.”

Smith says more people will see the monument when it’s relocated to his property on NC-43 South in Pitt County.

But some residents who live in the area don’t want the monument there.

“The monument doesn’t represent us. And what does it represent? It represents division in the United States and right now we are divided as a nation. So we don’t really need anymore especially where it’s sitting on 43 on a major highway, right next to an elementary school and right down the road from a high school. This sends a bad message.”

Robert Whitaker is a veteran himself and says he understands that people want to remember soldiers with monuments, but he believes this particular monument should be in a cemetery.

Whitaker said it’s a sign of slavery.

Ephraim Smith said that slavery is wrong, but even though it is wrong, he said it’s still history.

Whitaker and Smith are meeting Wednesday, to talk about the monument so they can both express their feelings about its placement.

Ephraim smith won’t own the monument, even though it would be on his property.

