Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument

By Amber Lake
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICOD, N.C. (WITN) - A month ago, Pitt County Commissioners made the decision to donate the Confederate statue that sat on the Pitt County Courthouse lawn since 1914, so it can be relocated to private property in Chicod.

Now, some residents in Chicod aren’t happy with the possible Confederate addition to their area.

But the private property owner says this isn’t about division, he said he is preserving history.

Ephraim Smith is a former Pitt County Commissioner and the owner of the property where the monument is set to be relocated.

He said the monument shouldn’t have been taken down in the first place.

Smith says more people will see the monument when it’s relocated to his property on NC-43 South in Pitt County.

But some residents who live in the area don’t want the monument there.

Robert Whitaker is a veteran himself and says he understands that people want to remember soldiers with monuments, but he believes this particular monument should be in a cemetery.

Whitaker said it’s a sign of slavery.

Ephraim Smith said that slavery is wrong, but even though it is wrong, he said it’s still history.

Whitaker and Smith are meeting Wednesday, to talk about the monument so they can both express their feelings about its placement.

Ephraim smith won’t own the monument, even though it would be on his property.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

