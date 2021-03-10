Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
$30 Millionaire Maker Lottery Ticket
Halifax County man wins $1 million prize twice

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses among boxes containing thousands of primal...
Racketeering law expert hired by Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call
NASA rover catches sound of wind on Mars
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and...
Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary
LIVE: Biden meets with CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck amid vaccine news