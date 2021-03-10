Carteret County man wanted for assault among other charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County officials are asking for the public’s help in their search for a wanted man.

Officials say Denard Fuller, 32, is wanted for multiple charges including, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Fuller has been arrested previously for resisting public officer and assault on a female.

He is described as 5′8″, about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Carteret County at 252-726-4636.

