SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrates National Nutrition Month with free cooking classes

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrate and promote National Nutrition Month all month long and encourage healthier eating.

The theme is Personalize Your Plate, and the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center is celebrating with two free virtual cooking classes.

Dietitians say March 12 is “Let’s lighten up that meal,” where they’ll make mealtime favorites but with a few twists. On March 19, the group hosts the “Dietitian Cook off” - with two cancer center dietitians going head to head in a battle to create the tastiest quick, easy and healthy meal.

Virtual classes begin at 1 pm and will be live on the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center Facebook page.

The videos will remain on the cancer center’s Facebook page for viewing after the virtual classes end.

