Boeheim scores 27, hits 6 of Syracuse’s 14 3s in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of Syracuse’s 14 3-pointers, and the Orange beat North Carolina State 89-68 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Syracuse will face top-seed, and No. 16 Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting, hitting 14 3-pointers en route to a 81-58 victory on Jan. 25. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory. Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the second half with 3-pointers by Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joe Girard to build a 15-point lead.

The Orange finished the half shooting 8 of 15 from distance. DJ Funderburk scored 14 points for N.C. State.

