Boeheim scores 27, hits 6 of Syracuse’s 14 3s in ACC tourney

Syracuse beat North Carolina State 89-68 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) fight for...
North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) fight for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)(Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP | Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of Syracuse’s 14 3-pointers, and the Orange beat North Carolina State 89-68 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Syracuse will face top-seed, and No. 16 Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting, hitting 14 3-pointers en route to a 81-58 victory on Jan. 25. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory. Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the second half with 3-pointers by Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joe Girard to build a 15-point lead.

The Orange finished the half shooting 8 of 15 from distance. DJ Funderburk scored 14 points for N.C. State.

