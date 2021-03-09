WITN Sports Spotlight: Jah Short

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central sophomore basketball state champion standout Jah Short!

On Saturday, the Farmville Central boys basketball team made history by winning its third straight state title, 113-98, over Hendersonville.

Every year, head coach Larry Williford always seems to reload. From Justin Wright to Samage Teel and Leontae Moye to Jayden Pitt. Now, it’s time for the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight to shine on Jah Short.

The Jaguars have won seven state titles in program history, the last three coming the past three years.

“It feels good,” Short told WITN Sports Monday afternoon. “Now I know I’m a part of history at Farmville Central.”

Only a sophomore, Short was named “Most Outstanding Player” after Saturday’s state championship victory.

“Jah has a lot of things you can’t coach, but the first thing he does is he plays extremely hard,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore almost had a triple-double in Saturday’s title game.

“He has the total package off the bounce,” Williford added.

Short tallied 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and a couple of big blocks in the Jaguars’ historic 113-point outburst against Hendersonville.

“He’s one of the few guys I’ve ever coached who can dominate a game without being the leading scorer on the stat sheet,” Williford said.

“It’s something that they said nobody in Farmville had done yet, so it feels good doing that as a team,” Short added about winning three state titles in a row.

Williford said the sky is the limit for Short.

“He had a big jump between his 9th and 10th grade year. If he keeps making those same jumps, watch out. I think he could be the next big thing coming out of Farmville Central.”

Short says he’s just getting started.

“I ain’t finished yet,” added Short. “I still have to keep going.”

