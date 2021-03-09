Advertisement

Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death

Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and other drug charges.(Martin Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man has been charged with the overdose death of a Martin County woman.

Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, and two counts of sell or deliver marijuana.

Martin County deputies say around 1:00 p.m. Sunday they were called to a home on Bear Grass Road for an unresponsive woman. Deputies administered Naloxone to 38-year-old Tina Harrison, but she later died at Martin General Hospital.

Deputies say their investigation shows that Ruffin supplied the drugs which caused Harrison’s death.

The 38-year-old Ruffin is jailed on a $500,000 bond.

