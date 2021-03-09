Advertisement

Veterans can share advice on future of VA Healthcare during virtual session Wednesday

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is holding virtual Veteran listening sessions to hear what Veterans want the future of VA health care to look like.

The North Carolina virtual Veteran listening session is Wednesday, March 10, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is via Webex, a virtual platform for video conferencing (similar to Zoom).

The group wants Veterans to register, but it’s not required. Here’s how the session works. During the listening session, the moderator will ask questions and conduct polls about VA health care. Veterans can speak freely either over the phone or by typing in the chatbox.

VA leaders say the listening sessions’ goal is to offer a safe space for Veterans to share their opinions on the quality of care, facilities, perception, and future of the Veterans Affairs health care.

