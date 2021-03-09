Vaccinated grandparents can have visits from unvaccinated family members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC released new guidelines Monday saying if people 65 and older are fully vaccinated, they can visit inside their homes with their unvaccinated, healthy children and grandchildren without masks or social distancing.

This means grandma and grandpa can welcome family back into their homes.

And while some people across Greenville are excited to finally see their older family members again, others are hesitant.

“I don’t think we should be ready to discard the masks regardless. I would want to do everything to protect other people and myself.”

Some residents say they are happy to get things back to some sense of normalcy.

“Back to the old school cooking and good biscuits. Granny and granddaddy and they are 89 and 90 years old so that works out real good where my two babies can see their grandparents.”

Some older people say they think more people should be vaccinated before we do away with masks.

But most agree that even with these new guidelines, precautions still need to be taken.

“I would still take precautions and wash my hands and not get in their face.”

The new guidelines also say that if the person you are visiting is at risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, with underlying health issues, the visit should be outdoors or inside with masks and social distancing.

The CDC says vaccinated people visiting people who are unvaccinated from multiple households should still have masks on and practice social distancing.

