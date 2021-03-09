Advertisement

Vaccinated grandparents can have visits from unvaccinated family members

Vaccinated people 65 and older can visit with unvaccinated family.
Vaccinated people 65 and older can visit with unvaccinated family.(WCTV)
By Amber Lake
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC released new guidelines Monday saying if people 65 and older are fully vaccinated, they can visit inside their homes with their unvaccinated, healthy children and grandchildren without masks or social distancing.

This means grandma and grandpa can welcome family back into their homes.

And while some people across Greenville are excited to finally see their older family members again, others are hesitant.

Some residents say they are happy to get things back to some sense of normalcy.

Some older people say they think more people should be vaccinated before we do away with masks.

But most agree that even with these new guidelines, precautions still need to be taken.

The new guidelines also say that if the person you are visiting is at risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, with underlying health issues, the visit should be outdoors or inside with masks and social distancing.

The CDC says vaccinated people visiting people who are unvaccinated from multiple households should still have masks on and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.

Latest News

Pitt County Arts Council seeks artists for mural
Pitt County Arts Council seeks artists for mural
Railroad work causing some delays in Ayden
Railroad work causing some delays in Ayden
Outreach vaccination clinic held in Cove City
Outreach vaccination clinic held in Cove City
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty