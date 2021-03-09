Advertisement

UScellular donates $8,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain

(source: KYOU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -UScellular has donated $8,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain thanks to its customers in eastern North Carolina.

As part of UScellular’s “Give with US” campaign, the company pledged $5 to the Boys & Girls Clubs for every device that was traded in during the month of December, up to $100,000. In addition to receiving credit for their trade-in, customers were able to support the Boys & Girls Club in Greenville.

“This donation comes at a perfect time,” states Dre’ Nix, chief operating officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. “We are grateful for UScellular’s continued support to help us meet the numerous challenges we have faced this past year to help our kids and the families here in Pitt County. We can’t thank them enough for always thinking of us.”

