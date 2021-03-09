Advertisement

Sup Dogs aims for three year win in Best Bar competition

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sup Dogs in Greenville is hoping to win back to back to back in a nationwide contest to name America’s best college bar.

Voting will begin Tuesday in the bracket style competition on Twitter. There are 128 bars from across the country competing for the title. Fans will cast their votes on Twitter in order for their favorite bar to move on to the next round.

Sup Dogs won the competition in 2019 and 2020.

