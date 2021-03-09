Severe Weather Preparedness Week underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Emergency Managers are urging the public to make sure they are ready for whatever mother nature brings our way this year as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Lighting, Hail Storms, Tornadoes, and Hurricanes are just some of the weather events we experience here in Eastern North Carolina and experts like Dr. Rick Luettich from UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences says it’s important to understand the weather threats we face so you can be ready.

“We can’t change what mother nature brings our way but we can certainly change whether we’re prepared or not,” said Dr. Luettich.

Being prepared includes having a weather radio, batteries, and flashlights among other items. “You want to make sure you have your supplies on hand, think about power outages, think about any emergency supplies you might need as well as preparing for your medicines, insurance papers and having those in a plastic container that is flood proof,” explained WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams.

The focus on being weather ready also comes at the National Hurricane Center considers moving up the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Scientists say this discussion was brought up after looking at data from the last few years.

“Basically the weather is telling us the season is starting sooner and that’s why I think the hurricane season will move the start of the season from June first up to May the 15th,” said Williams.

The National Hurricane Center is expected to make a decision on moving the start date sometime this spring.

