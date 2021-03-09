Advertisement

Railroad work causing some delays in Ayden

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Railroad construction could delay traffic in Pitt County for the second week in a row.

This time the work is concentrated in downtown Ayden.

Several roads near town hall are shut down near the intersections with the railroad tracks.

Detours have been posted to help drivers navigate the closings.

Although inconvenient, at least one business owner in the area says it is exciting to see work done to the tracks.

Gwendy Yiznitsky, the owner of Gwendy’s Goodies, says, “We love watching the train go by and when people are visiting the store, through the windows people like watching the train especially the children. I think there is something special and nostalgic about them and we don’t see them as much anymore but it is encouraging to see it when they are repairing it and comforting to know it’s something we are not going to lose.”

The work is expected to last two to five days, depending on the weather.

