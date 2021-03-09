Advertisement

Public school records will now list student’s chosen name

Students
Students(WABI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Public schools in North Carolina will switch from showing the legal name of students on most state records to the chosen name of the student.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that the change is drawing praise from supporters of transgender students. North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction told school districts on Friday that its student information system will display a “preferred name” that will now be used on most records.

LGBTQ groups pushed for the change. They said that using the legal name harmed transgender students emotionally and put them at risk of being outed.

A student’s chosen name will be used on most records. They include state reports, student report cards and teacher grade books.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up
Joseph White
Raid nets Onslow County man three dozen drug charges
ECU Police investigating sexual assault in on-campus dorm

Latest News

North Carolina Legislative Building
Ex-Republican Rhinehardt seeks NC Senate bid as independent
$30 Millionaire Maker Lottery Ticket
Halifax County man wins $1 million prize twice
Office Joshua Casiano after being dispatched to ECU to "catch a pig."
Greenville police poke fun at “catch a pig” dispatch
Pitt County taking online general public vaccine appointments