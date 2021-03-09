Pitt County Arts Council seeks artists for mural

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Arts Council is beginning its search for an artist to paint a mural at the parking deck on 4th Street.

The council says they are hoping the mural will be a reflection of the community.

Proposals from artists will be due on April 17th.

The artist that is selected will be paid, and you must be at least 18-years-old.

The arts council says they are hoping to have the mural installed in June.

