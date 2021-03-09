Advertisement

Pitt County Arts Council seeks artists for mural

Pitt County Arts Council seeks artists for mural
Pitt County Arts Council seeks artists for mural(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Arts Council is beginning its search for an artist to paint a mural at the parking deck on 4th Street.

The council says they are hoping the mural will be a reflection of the community.

Proposals from artists will be due on April 17th.

The artist that is selected will be paid, and you must be at least 18-years-old.

The arts council says they are hoping to have the mural installed in June.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.

Latest News

Railroad work causing some delays in Ayden
Railroad work causing some delays in Ayden
Outreach vaccination clinic held in Cove City
Outreach vaccination clinic held in Cove City
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty
Local economist sees both good and bad of new COVID relief bill