Phillip’s Forecast: Warming trend going full steam ahead

Afternoons in the 70s likely the rest of this week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tuesday through Friday

With the high pressure system to our east, temperatures will jump a bit each day through the end of the week. Highs will go from the lower 70s Tuesday to the upper 70s by Friday. Sunshine will be fairly consistent throughout the period with southwest winds at around 10 mph each day.

Weekend

Temperatures will still be warm Saturday (highs in the low 70s) with winds continuing out of the southwest (10 to 15 mph) under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will slide south of the area Saturday evening with some clouds, but no rainfall. Highs Sunday will dip to the low 60s under the partly cloudy skies.

