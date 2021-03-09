Advertisement

Outreach vaccination clinic held in Cove City

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -With people across the country wanting to get vaccinated, one eastern Carolina county is reaching out to rural areas to make sure everyone gets that opportunity.

Monday the Craven County Health Department administered vaccines to people in Cove City.

Officials say they have been having vaccination clinics in New Bern but wanted to reach out to the far east and west areas of the county as well. Many of those residents may not have a way to get to New Bern.

Scott Harrelson, the Craven County Health Director, says this is the second outreach clinic the health department has held. The first one was in Harlowe.

Harrelson says, “Some of the county commissioners talked to people in the community and they said we would like to have a presence outside of New Bern. When you are in New Bern you have many sites.”

One hundred doses of Moderna were administered Monday.

Officials say if you want to get vaccinated, keep an eye out on the Craven County Health Department website for upcoming events and how to schedule a vaccination.

