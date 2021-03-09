Advertisement

Local women celebrate International Women’s Day

(WCAX)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year for the past 110 years we’ve been celebrating the success and achievements of women all around the world as part of International Women’s Day.

On Monday local women around Eastern North Carolina are recognizing not only the achievement of their female counterparts but also their own success.

Women like Uconda Dunn who is the Vice President of Business Development with the ENC Alliance says she was one of few women in the Economic Development industry when she started 14 years ago.

“I’ve seen so many women come into this industry over the 14 years, and I’ve seen more and more of them take leadership roles, so they are executive directors and CEOs of organizations,” explained Dunn.

Dunn isn’t just proud of the women she works with. North Carolina also has more women in higher positions than ever before. “You know we have a lot of leaders in our state, we have the first female secretary of commerce so that’s exciting and that just proves that the glass ceiling is definitely able to be broken,” said Dunn.

In Craven County, the Small Business Center is helping female entrepreneurs make their dreams come true with the variety of counseling and services they offer.

“The feeling I get when I see a woman walk through the door that’s asking for help is a little bit like the goosebumps because it’s exciting it’s the beginning of something fresh and new.” “That person is going to be able to help a younger person, someone is going to see them and say, ‘hey if she can do it, I can do it’,” explained Small Business Center Assistant Marie Mynster.

