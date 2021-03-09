Local psychologist talks race, mental health issues following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveals some dark moments the couple had while dealing with mental health and race issues within the royal family.

One key point in the conversation with Oprah Winfrey was when Markle remembered having suicidal thoughts.

“That was a very clear and real and frightening, constant thought,” said Markle.

She said she reached out to the royal family for help, but she didn’t get any.

“So that really struck me because I feel like that’s almost the worst response you can have to someone who comes to you and is open and says, hey, I need help,” said Sherrita Rogers, a local psychologist who watched parts of the interview.

She listened as the couple talked about heavy public scrutiny and conversations about race in the royal family that led to them stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Markle said someone in the institution was concerned about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

“I have to say that it was not surprising but also disheartening that even in the year 2021, or 2020 then, we’re still kind of dealing with those types of concerns,” said Rogers.

Rogers said she knows race can become a barrier in some families and recognizes the psychological toll that can take.

“We see it all the time. I have my own family members who are in interracial relationships and one side of the family may be more accepting than the other,” said Rogers.

“I think that’s the hardest part and the thing that impacts mental health the most is that there’s nothing I can do about it. I can’t - these people don’t like me, and I can’t change that.”

Rogers said the former royal couple taking matters into their own hands and prioritizing mental health is the best first step they can take.

“I always say, no one else is going to look out for you better than you can, so let’s focus on what we can do for you and then we’ll worry about all these other influences and factors.”

Though confronting suicidal thoughts or uncomfortable conversations are not easy, Rogers and other mental health experts encourage finding someone to talk to, like many of the professionals in our area.

There is also a national hotline where those struggling with suicidal thoughts can talk to someone. That number is 1-800-273-TALK.

