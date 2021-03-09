Local economist sees both good and bad of new COVID relief bill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU economist Dr. Jim Kleckley says he sees both good and bad things about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill expected to get final Congressional approval this week.

Kleckley says he’s worried that taxpayers will never be able to fully pay off the stimulus, and that the government will likely have to explore other options to refinance the debt in the future.

On the other hand, he recognizes that jump-starting the economy is a necessity to help people through the crisis.

Kleckley says, “Lower-income tends to spend more than really save so that should help small businesses, big businesses that are in retail.”

Kleckley advises that people continue to follow virus protocols in an effort to prevent the need for another stimulus package in the future.

