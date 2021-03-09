Advertisement

Kinston COVID-19 vaccine and food give-a-way

Kinston COVID-19 vaccine and food give-a-way
Kinston COVID-19 vaccine and food give-a-way(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of Eastern Carolina residents received their first vaccinations Tuesday in Kinston.

About 200 people showed up for the vaccines and also got a box of food items.

The food give-a-way is intended for people in need while navigating COVID-19 pandemic economic losses.

Mayor Don Hardy says state and federal grants made the event possible, and a Charlotte-based medical group traveled to Kinston to oversee giving out the vaccines.

Area residents say it’s great to see the vaccine available in the community.

James Sapkota was among those who got his shot Tuesday.

He said, “We want it to go back to the normal. I don’t know how long that will be because we have to wait but this is the first step towards getting back into normal I think.”

Kinston’s mayor says a second dose clinic will be held in April. He also says city health leaders are working to set up a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up
Joseph White
Raid nets Onslow County man three dozen drug charges

Latest News

Onslow County: Hundreds of people not showing up to second vaccine appointments
UScellular donates $8,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain
Prepare now; advice during Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Severe Weather Preparedness Week underway
Veterans can share advice on future of VA Healthcare during virtual session
Veterans can share advice on future of VA Healthcare during virtual session Wednesday