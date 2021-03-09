Kinston COVID-19 vaccine and food give-a-way

KINTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of Eastern Carolina residents received their first vaccinations Tuesday in Kinston.

About 200 people showed up for the vaccines and also got a box of food items.

The food give-a-way is intended for people in need while navigating COVID-19 pandemic economic losses.

Mayor Don Hardy says state and federal grants made the event possible, and a Charlotte-based medical group traveled to Kinston to oversee giving out the vaccines.

Area residents say it’s great to see the vaccine available in the community.

James Sapkota was among those who got his shot Tuesday.

He said, “We want it to go back to the normal. I don’t know how long that will be because we have to wait but this is the first step towards getting back into normal I think.”

Kinston’s mayor says a second dose clinic will be held in April. He also says city health leaders are working to set up a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in the next few weeks.

