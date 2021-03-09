Advertisement

Jones County Interim Health Director warns of re-opening too soon

(WLUC)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -According to the CDC, people that are “fully vaccinated” can now visit one another without a mask and without distance.

While some are looking forward to visits with family and friends, others say they’ll continue with precautions until the majority of people are vaccinated.

“I will still support wearing the mask to help those who have not been vaccinated,” said Craven County Resident, M. Luther Hill.

These guidelines only apply to people who are “fully vaccinated” meaning you’ve gotten all doses and you’re 14 days out from your last shot.

“I feel comfortable saying that if somebody’s been vaccinated and they’re in the same room as somebody else that’s been vaccinated,” said Jones County Interim Health Director, Ann Pike.

These new guidelines come as some states have eased mask mandates like neighboring South Carolina which no longer requires masks in restaurants or state buildings.

Considering the majority of people still aren’t vaccinated, for some loosening restrictions are a little concerning.

“The concern is we’ve started to see a decline in COVID illness that have been reported. I’m afraid that we may see a spike,” said Pike.

Similar to the flu, when the virus is spreading it’s mutating. Therefore new variants in the unvaccinated population are a worry.

“This vaccine is not gonna probably cover all the different variants pretty much like the flu vaccine,” she said.

Pike reminds people, we’re not out of the woods just yet, saying, “Just don’t get too comfortable, don’t let your guard down.”

