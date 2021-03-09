Halifax County man wins $1 million prize twice

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man has hit the lottery jackpot for the second time.

In August, Williard Weber and his coworker Dean Glover split a $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize.

Then last week, Weber stopped at the Information Grocery on U.S. 158 in Halifax and tried his luck on a new $30 Millionaire Maker Ticket. Weber says he almost missed his million-dollar match.

“I didn’t even know I won. I missed the number, so I didn’t see it when I scratched it off. That’s the second time. I didn’t see it the first time either.”

While scanning old tickets, Weber found one ticket said to take it to lottery headquarters. The cashier checked and found “23” matched, which happened to be the same number Weber won on in August.

Weber said he planned to buy an antique convertible with his winnings in August. On Monday, he confirmed, “I did buy that Cadillac El Dorado.”

He had the option to take $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or lump sum of $600,000. Weber chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“I never thought it would ever happen to me. But it did. I’m very happy.”

Weber says he plans to save his winnings this time.

