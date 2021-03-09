Advertisement

Greenville police poke fun at “catch a pig” dispatch

Office Joshua Casiano after being dispatched to ECU to "catch a pig."(Greenville Police)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police responded to an unusual call Tuesday morning at East Carolina University.

Over on their Facebook page, police detailed Officer Joshua Casiano being dispatched this morning to ECU to “catch a pig.”

The post openly pokes fun at the “pig” stereotype associated with law enforcement and says “What’s next? An overturned donut truck??” and “Hey, when you can’t beat the stereotypes, might as well embrace them!”

The post says that “Porky the pig is just fine and even got an extended morning walk thanks to Officer Casiano.”

