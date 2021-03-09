Greenville police poke fun at “catch a pig” dispatch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police responded to an unusual call Tuesday morning at East Carolina University.

Over on their Facebook page, police detailed Officer Joshua Casiano being dispatched this morning to ECU to “catch a pig.”

The post openly pokes fun at the “pig” stereotype associated with law enforcement and says “What’s next? An overturned donut truck??” and “Hey, when you can’t beat the stereotypes, might as well embrace them!”

The post says that “Porky the pig is just fine and even got an extended morning walk thanks to Officer Casiano.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.