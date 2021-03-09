Advertisement

Greenville police investigate late morning shooting

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a late-morning shooting.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.

Police say the gunman walked up to the victim, fired several shots at the man sitting on the porch, striking him at least once. The shooter ran away and the victim went in the opposite direction.

The victim was sent to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers now have a K-9 searching the area, while they ask anyone who saw anything to give them a call.

