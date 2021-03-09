Advertisement

Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County

Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.(WITN)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire this afternoon send an elderly man to the hospital and shut down a busy highway in southern Pitt County.

Emergency vehicles blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road, and traffic leaving D.H. Conley High School was impacted.

Eastern Pines Fire Chief Gary Arnold said an elderly man was burning leaves that spread to a hedgerow. The chief said the wind shifted and the fire went to the barn, destroying it.

An adjacent field also caught fire.

The man, who is believed to be in his 80s, was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

Four different fire departments were called to fight the fire.

Highway 43 was expected to reopen by 4;30 p.m., according to the fire chief.

