Jim’s Forecast: Flirting with 70° Tuesday afternoon

Highs will go from the mid 50s Monday to the mid 70s late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tonight

After a near average and sunny Monday, temperatures will fall quickly through the overnight hours. Inland areas will see morning lows near freezing while the coast will see temps dip into the upper 30s. A light breeze out of the southwest will be possible overnight, but most wind speeds will range between 0 to 5 mph.

Tuesday through Friday

With the high pressure system to our east, temperatures will jump a bit each day through the end of the week. Highs will go from the mid 60s Tuesday to the upper 70s by Friday. Sunshine will be fairly consistent throughout the period with southwest winds at around 10 mph each day.

Weekend

Temperatures will still be warm Saturday (highs in the mid 70s) with winds continuing out of the southwest (10 to 15 mph) under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach on Sunday bringing a rain chance back to the area after the long quiet stretch. Highs Sunday will dip to the upper 60s under the mostly cloudy skies.

