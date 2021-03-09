Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Temps into the 70s for the rest of the work week

Southwesterly wind and plenty of sunshine will support the above average temps
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Even as the high pressure system pulls away from Eastern NC, the strength of the high will grow, keeping our weather pattern largely unchanged through the rest of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we could see most inland communities approach the 80° mark. The southwesterly wind flow will remain steady, holding at 7 to 12 mph each afternoon for inland areas while the coast will see slightly stronger winds.

Saturday & Sunday

While we will dodge the rain, a cold front will drop in from the north, cooling us off over the weekend. Highs will hit the upper 60s Saturday and the low 60s by Sunday, even as skies stay partly to mostly sunny. Winds will be shifting, aiding the cool down. Rain showers will hold off until next week.

