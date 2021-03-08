WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County are asking for your help in catching an armed robber.
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
The robbery happened on February 26th and the store is located near the Beaufort County line.
Deputies say if you know the gunman, you’re asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.