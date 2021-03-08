Advertisement

WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up

Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County are asking for your help in catching an armed robber.

Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.

The robbery happened on February 26th and the store is located near the Beaufort County line.

Deputies say if you know the gunman, you’re asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Michael Chinn, 32, is accused of shooting a gun in the air and then going back inside his home...
Man charged with shooting a gun in Morehead City
Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County
‘Trojan Horse for the radical Left’s progressive wish list’: Sens. Tillis, Scott take shots at...
‘Trojan Horse for the radical Left’s progressive wish list’: Sens. Tillis, Scott take shots at $1.9T relief package

Latest News

CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Roxanne Tate (left, who has since graduated) and Matthew White received CARE Act relief to help...
CARES federal relief funding helps Beaufort County students
Onslow County Sheriff's Office Ballistic IQ
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office first agency in state to purchase new ballistic system
Pitt County deputies arrested Jordan Ross, 21, from Greenville, and charged him with a string...
Pitt County man charged in car break-in’s