WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County are asking for your help in catching an armed robber.

Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.

The robbery happened on February 26th and the store is located near the Beaufort County line.

Deputies say if you know the gunman, you’re asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.