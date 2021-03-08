Advertisement

Tom Brady rookie card goes for record $1.32 million

A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.
A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.(Source: PWCC Marketplace, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Tom Brady rookie card just sold for more than $1.3 million, making it the most expensive trading card in the history of football.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is one of only 100 cards in the world, according to PWCC Marketplace, the auction house that sold it.

Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park bought the card.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady.,” Park said. “Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT (greatest of all time) in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

In January, another of Brady’s rookie cards was auctioned on eBay for more than half a million dollars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County
Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.
Michael Chinn, 32, is accused of shooting a gun in the air and then going back inside his home...
Man charged with shooting a gun in Morehead City

Latest News

Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
O’Quevion Barnes surrendered to police on Monday, according to Roanoke Rapids police.
Police say gunman in Walmart shooting turns self in
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed