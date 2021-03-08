Raid nets Onslow County man three dozen drug charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man is in jail on a half-million-dollar bond for three dozen drug charges.

On Friday, Onslow County deputies, with the help of the SBI and NCIS, raided the man’s home on Barbara Avenue in Midway Park. They said Joseph White lived there with his younger brother, Jason.

In the house, deputies found crystal meth, heroin, Fentanyl, powder cocaine, Psilocin mushrooms, LSD, Oxycodone pills, along with other drugs. They also seized seven guns and two live smoke grenades.

The 44-year-old White was charged with four trafficking counts, nine possession charges, and eight manufacturing charges.

The man’s brother was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

When the bust happened, deputies say there were 15 people in the home.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.