Pitt County taking online general public vaccine appointments

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County health officials say they are now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments online from the general public.

The county says as additional groups become eligible for the shots, the need for online service has increased.

In addition to the Moderna vaccine that’s already being given out, Pitt County says Thursday and Friday they will be giving shots with the Johnson & Johnson shots through a partnership with Vidant Health.

Those mass vaccination clinics will be at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Auditorium on Government Circle.

People wanting either vaccine must make appointments online and during the process, they must attest that they fall into one of the current eligible groups. Those without internet access can call 252-902-2300 and select option 7.

