Pitt County man charged in car break-in’s

Pitt County deputies arrested Jordan Ross, 21, from Greenville, and charged him with a string of car break-in’s.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of breaking into cars is now facing charges.

Pitt County deputies arrested Jordan Ross, 21, from Greenville, and charged him with a string of car break-in’s in the Arbor Hills area of Pitt County back in December.

Ross is charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm among other charges.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.

