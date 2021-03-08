Onslow County Sheriff’s Office first agency in state to purchase new ballistic system

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new ballistic system purchased has helped multiple agencies in Eastern Carolina during crime investigations.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was the first agency in the state to purchase the new technology in October.

The system, Ballistic IQ, allows the Crime Scene Investigative (CSI) Unit to enter spent cartridge casings collected from crime scenes and from internal test fires for comparison and possible links to other crimes.

Officials say this system has assisted four surrounding agencies in attempts to link their cases to cases entered by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The system allows for faster results as well.

