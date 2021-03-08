Jim’s Forecast: Cool Monday, but big warm-up coming

Monday

High pressure will shift offshore late Monday into Monday night with a big warm-up to follow. Frosty mid 20s at sunrise will climb to the mid 50s Monday afternoon with light northwest winds and sun filled skies. Winds will start to turn to the southwest late Monday night holding the lows at around 32°.

Tuesday through Friday

With the high pressure system to our east, temperatures will jump a bit each day through the end of the week. Highs will go from the mid 60s Tuesday to the upper 70s by Friday. Sunshine will be fairly consistent throughout the period with southwest winds at around 10 mph each day.

Friday & the Weekend

Time changes all things, and Friday will be the day a weather change arrives in our neighborhoods. Temperatures will still be warm (highs in the mid 70s) and winds will still blow out of the southwest (10 to 15 mph), but a cold front will bring a slight chance of rain to the East as it moves in late in the day. At this point rain chances are still minimal as most data shows the mountains absorbing most of the front’s moisture, however a few drops can’t be ruled out and there is still time for some model adjustments. The rain should be clear of the area by Saturday morning, leaving us dry for the upcoming weekend.