Advertisement

Jacksonville police trying to identify person of interest in Lowes break-in

This man is a person of interest in a break-in and theft from Lowe's.
This man is a person of interest in a break-in and theft from Lowe's.(Jacksonville police)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help identifying a man they say is a person of interest in a Lowes hardware store break-in.

Jacksonville police say they’d like to talk to him about a breaking and entering as well as a larceny that happened at the 1255 Western Boulevard location back on February 19th.

Police believe he’s in his late twenties and is between 5′9′' and 5′11′' tall.

If you think you know who this person is, contact Detective Kymberly Schott at kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 910-938-6414.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County
Michael Chinn, 32, is accused of shooting a gun in the air and then going back inside his home...
Man charged with shooting a gun in Morehead City
Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.
N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger
N.C. Senate leaders prepare plan for potential vote to override governor’s veto of school reopening bill

Latest News

O’Quevion Barnes surrendered to police on Monday, according to Roanoke Rapids police.
Police say gunman in Walmart shooting turns self in
Joseph White
Raid nets Onslow County man three dozen drug charges
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: North Carolina continues improvement trend
CarolinaEast vaccinates hundreds this weekend
CarolinaEast vaccinates hundreds this weekend