Jacksonville police trying to identify person of interest in Lowes break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help identifying a man they say is a person of interest in a Lowes hardware store break-in.

Jacksonville police say they’d like to talk to him about a breaking and entering as well as a larceny that happened at the 1255 Western Boulevard location back on February 19th.

Police believe he’s in his late twenties and is between 5′9′' and 5′11′' tall.

If you think you know who this person is, contact Detective Kymberly Schott at kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 910-938-6414.

