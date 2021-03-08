Advertisement

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

That’s according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations were announced Monday.

They also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

About 30 million Americans or only about 9% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Michael Chinn, 32, is accused of shooting a gun in the air and then going back inside his home...
Man charged with shooting a gun in Morehead City
Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County
‘Trojan Horse for the radical Left’s progressive wish list’: Sens. Tillis, Scott take shots at...
‘Trojan Horse for the radical Left’s progressive wish list’: Sens. Tillis, Scott take shots at $1.9T relief package

Latest News

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up
Roxanne Tate (left, who has since graduated) and Matthew White received CARE Act relief to help...
CARES federal relief funding helps Beaufort County students
Onslow County Sheriff's Office Ballistic IQ
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office first agency in state to purchase new ballistic system