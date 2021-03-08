Advertisement

Fire damages storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County

A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.
A fire damaged a barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire destroyed a storage barn and part of a home in Beaufort County on Sunday.

The fire happened at 12775 Cherry Run Road in Robersonville around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Beaufort County Fire Marshal Curtis Avery said the fire started from an unattended trash fire which caught the grass on fire and then spread to a barn, destroying it. The fire then spread to the home causing fire damage to the end of the home near the barn, Avery said.

Avery said the fire was under control in 30 minutes and crews on scene put out hot spots for another 2 hours.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is complete, according to Avery.

