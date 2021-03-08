Advertisement

ECU Police investigating sexual assault in on-campus dorm

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have happened at an on-campus dorm.

An ECU Alert says on March 6th a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance in her dorm room around 11:30 p.m. on March 5th.

Police say the student told them the man may have attempted to sexually assault another woman at an off-campus party on March 5th.

The alert says that the student also told police that the man was not a student at ECU nor from Pitt County and is known to be armed with a handgun.

We’ve reached out to ECU for more information.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 252-328-6787.

