ECU Police investigating sexual assault in on-campus dorm
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have happened at an on-campus dorm.
An ECU Alert says on March 6th a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance in her dorm room around 11:30 p.m. on March 5th.
Police say the student told them the man may have attempted to sexually assault another woman at an off-campus party on March 5th.
The alert says that the student also told police that the man was not a student at ECU nor from Pitt County and is known to be armed with a handgun.
We’ve reached out to ECU for more information.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 252-328-6787.
