Carteret County Library’s Beaufort Branch temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 case

Carteret County Schools and library partner for student virtual resources(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library’s Beaufort Branch will be temporarily closed on Monday due to a case of COVID-19 among their staff.

The Carteret County Public Library received news that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“At the moment, no other staff members are experiencing any symptoms and staff members that were in close contact of the individual have been contacted and are being tested for COVID-19,” the release said. “The County also has not identified any patrons who would have been in close contact with this individual.”

The branch was deep cleaned and sanitized on Sunday. The branch hopes to reopen on Thursday, March 11.

Any items currently on hold at the Beaufort branch will remain on hold until they reopen to the public. The Beaufort book drop is available for returns, but there will be no parking lot pick up service while the branch is closed.

Any renewals can be done online or by calling the branch.

