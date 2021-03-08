CARES federal relief funding helps Beaufort County students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 300 Beaufort County Community College students were able to complete their classes despite COVID-19, after receiving federal relief funds.

The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided nearly $348,000 in financial assistance to 305 students at BCCC.

The broader CARES Act provided Paycheck Protection Programs and direct stimulus checks to all qualifying residents. The act also included Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), which provided grants (Finish Line) to help students meet basic needs.

“We had a lot of students who would have struggled to continue their education during this unprecedented time. Every student who stayed enrolled during the pandemic will be stronger and more resilient for it. They have had to learn to be adaptable to new ways of studying and interacting with classmates, all while dealing with external pressures like childcare and work.”

The grants went to BCCC students who were enrolled in Spring 2020 courses who also qualified for federal Pell grants. The funding helps to ensure there is no gap in meeting workforce needs during or after the pandemic in fields like nursing and manufacturing. It also ensures there is no drop-off in university enrollment.

“Our students are usually on a tight budget, so unexpected situations like this can force them to withdraw or postpone finishing their education. We wanted to put them at ease as much as possible so they can focus on their studies and stay on track to pursue their dreams and goals.”

Students can still access Finish Line grants to address financial emergencies. To learn more, contact Kimberly Jackson at kimberly.jackson@beaufortccc.edu or 252-940-6252.

