CARES federal relief funding helps Beaufort County students

Roxanne Tate (left, who has since graduated) and Matthew White received CARE Act relief to help...
Roxanne Tate (left, who has since graduated) and Matthew White received CARE Act relief to help them continue their education during the COVID pandemic.(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 300 Beaufort County Community College students were able to complete their classes despite COVID-19, after receiving federal relief funds.

The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided nearly $348,000 in financial assistance to 305 students at BCCC.

The broader CARES Act provided Paycheck Protection Programs and direct stimulus checks to all qualifying residents. The act also included Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), which provided grants (Finish Line) to help students meet basic needs.

The grants went to BCCC students who were enrolled in Spring 2020 courses who also qualified for federal Pell grants. The funding helps to ensure there is no gap in meeting workforce needs during or after the pandemic in fields like nursing and manufacturing. It also ensures there is no drop-off in university enrollment.

Students can still access Finish Line grants to address financial emergencies. To learn more, contact Kimberly Jackson at kimberly.jackson@beaufortccc.edu or 252-940-6252.

