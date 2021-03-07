No. 17 ECU baseball sweeps LeClair Classic with 10-2 win over App State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No. 17 ECU baseball scored six runs in the first three innings to earn a series sweep of the 18th annual Keith LeClair Classic with a 10-2 victory over App State Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/7/baseball-no-17-ecu-completes-sweep-of-leclair-classic.aspx

ECU Baseball Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3mXz3CMr9A

With the win, the Pirates improve to 9-2. With the loss, the Mountaineers drop to 6-4.

Caron Whisenhunt (2-0) earned the win after allowing just one run (earned) on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts over five innings. The LHP freshman now has 27 strikeouts over his three starts.

Post-Game Notes:

ECU scored the game’s first run and improved to 7-1 on the year when striking first (155-41 all-time under head coach Cliff Godwin).

Norby, who tallied eight hits on the weekend extended his hit streak to 18 games dating back to 2020, which is tied for the eighth longest since the 2000 season. His walk to start the game (bottom first) pushed his on-base streak to 18 games. He registered his team leading ninth multi-hit game of the season and 17th of his career.

Thomas Francisco owns a 11-game hitting streak, which was extended in the first inning.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 40-14 all-time in the Keith LeClair Classic. Yesterday’s 5-2 win marked the 10th outright LeClair Classic title since it began in 2004.

Next up, the Pirates visit Duke on Tuesday, March 9 at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.