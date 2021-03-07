Man charged with shooting a gun in city limits

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Police saw a man shooting a weapon in the air, then going back inside his home on Bridges Street in Morehead City, late Sunday night.

The Carteret County Emergency Communications Center received lots of calls about the gunshots. Morehead City Police officers saw the man firing his weapon during their investigation.

Morehead City Police, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Beach Police and members of the Carteret County Special Response Team came out to the call.

They were able to make contact with the suspect, Michael Chinn, 32, who was taken into custody.

Chinn is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

