Advertisement

Man charged with shooting a gun in city limits

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Police saw a man shooting a weapon in the air, then going back inside his home on Bridges Street in Morehead City, late Sunday night.

The Carteret County Emergency Communications Center received lots of calls about the gunshots. Morehead City Police officers saw the man firing his weapon during their investigation.

Morehead City Police, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Beach Police and members of the Carteret County Special Response Team came out to the call.

They were able to make contact with the suspect, Michael Chinn, 32, who was taken into custody.

Chinn is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Onslow County Sheriff not running for re-election, endorses Colonel
NTSB: Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine
Moss balls may contain Zebra Mussels
NC Wildlife warns aquarium moss balls may contain invasive Zebra Mussels
Breanna Sutton
Greenville woman charged in deadly Pitt County crash

Latest News

Lenoir County Schools eligible for millions of dollars in funding
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Weather pattern remains unchanged today
Onslow County Sheriff not running for re-election, endorses Colonel
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland