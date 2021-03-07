Advertisement

Longwood hands ECU softball fourth straight loss, 4-1

ECU softball hosts Ohio
ECU softball hosts Ohio(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WITN) – Sydney Jacobsen laced a three-run triple in the fifth inning to lead Longwood past ECU softball, 4-1, Sunday. The Pirates finished the Liberty Softball Invitational with four straight losses.

With the loss, the Pirates are now 9-6 overall. With the win, the Lancers improved to 4-10.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/7/softball-ecu-falls-to-longwood-4-1.aspx

ECU finished the weekend tournament 1-4, losing all four games by a combined six runs.

Next up, the Pirates battle North Dakota and nationally-ranked Georgia next weekend at the UGA Classic in Athens.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Onslow County Sheriff not running for re-election, endorses Colonel
NTSB: Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine
Moss balls may contain Zebra Mussels
NC Wildlife warns aquarium moss balls may contain invasive Zebra Mussels
Breanna Sutton
Greenville woman charged in deadly Pitt County crash

Latest News

ECU Baseball - Cliff Godwin - KLC
No. 17 ECU baseball sweeps LeClair Classic with 10-2 win over App State
ECU Soccer head coach Jason Hamilton
ECU women’s soccer drops 1-0 match against USF
Lashonda Monk - ECU WBB Senior Day
ECU’s Monk repeats as AAC Defensive Player of the Year
North Carolina State Head Coach Wes Moore holds up the championship trophy as his team...
No. 3 NC State beats No. 5 Louisville 58-56 for ACC title