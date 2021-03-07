Longwood hands ECU softball fourth straight loss, 4-1
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WITN) – Sydney Jacobsen laced a three-run triple in the fifth inning to lead Longwood past ECU softball, 4-1, Sunday. The Pirates finished the Liberty Softball Invitational with four straight losses.
With the loss, the Pirates are now 9-6 overall. With the win, the Lancers improved to 4-10.
Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/7/softball-ecu-falls-to-longwood-4-1.aspx
ECU finished the weekend tournament 1-4, losing all four games by a combined six runs.
Next up, the Pirates battle North Dakota and nationally-ranked Georgia next weekend at the UGA Classic in Athens.
