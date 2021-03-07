Lenoir County Schools eligible for millions of dollars in funding

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Lenoir County Public Schools could get up to $14,300,390 of assistance, this comes as the North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $1.6 billion in funding for NC Public School’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

The state announced the allotments just last week, school systems must apply in order to get the grants.

“Learning loss has been devastating for our children. We share many areas of concern, but I tend to focus on learning to read in those early years. It makes a huge difference in their lives. Our LCPS faculty, staff and administration will put these resources to good use.”

The funding can go towards many different things like facility repairs, purchasing education technology and buying sanitation and cleaning supplies.

“I am really concerned for our children because they struggle the most. We need to do everything possible to help them recover and advance academically and with regards to their mental health.”

