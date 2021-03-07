Advertisement

Lenoir County Schools eligible for millions of dollars in funding

( | LCPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Lenoir County Public Schools could get up to $14,300,390 of assistance, this comes as the North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $1.6 billion in funding for NC Public School’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

The state announced the allotments just last week, school systems must apply in order to get the grants.

“Learning loss has been devastating for our children. We share many areas of concern, but I tend to focus on learning to read in those early years. It makes a huge difference in their lives. Our LCPS faculty, staff and administration will put these resources to good use.”

Senator Jim Perry

The funding can go towards many different things like facility repairs, purchasing education technology and buying sanitation and cleaning supplies.

“I am really concerned for our children because they struggle the most. We need to do everything possible to help them recover and advance academically and with regards to their mental health.”

Representative Chris Humphrey

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Onslow County Sheriff not running for re-election, endorses Colonel
NTSB: Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine
Moss balls may contain Zebra Mussels
NC Wildlife warns aquarium moss balls may contain invasive Zebra Mussels
Breanna Sutton
Greenville woman charged in deadly Pitt County crash

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Weather pattern remains unchanged today
Onslow County Sheriff not running for re-election, endorses Colonel
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland
JOY Soup Kitchen to pass out bagged lunches