Fuel tanker overturns, killing 1 and closing I-95 in N.C.

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has died after his fuel tanker overturned on Interstate 95.

The Sunday morning accident near Smithfield left I-95 closed in both directions throughout the day.

News reports showed the flipped over tanker sitting in the highway median, affecting traffic on both sides. About 4,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the tanker.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver, 25-year-old Bryan Cook of Erwin, was going south toward Fayetteville when he ran off the road and hit the guardrail around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

The State Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes reopened before 5 p.m. Sunday but the southbound lanes were expected to remain closed into the night.

